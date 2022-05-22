(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss a recent point-in-time count that shows Oakland’s homeless population rose by 24% since 2019.

Mayor Schaaf says there are some positives to find within those figures, including a rise in the homeless population living in shelters. Schaaf also discusses the strain California’s housing crisis is putting on efforts to get more people off of the streets, and how funding from the state can help cities tackle the homeless crisis.