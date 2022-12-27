(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly member Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her path to the state legislature.

Asm. Schiavo is part of a historic class of women in the legislature, after defeating Asm. Suzette Valladares in a close race in Los Angeles County.

Asm. Schiavo discusses her plans and goals in the legislature as well as the reasoning behind efforts to hold oil companies accountable for alleged price gouging at the pump.