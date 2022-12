(Inside California Politics) — Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson, and Republican political consultant Tim Rosales joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss former President Trump’s announcement that he is running for President in 2024.

The two discuss the impact on the Republican party, as well as the impact this could have on the investigations surrounding Trump.

The discussion then turns to the race for Los Angeles mayor, which was won by Rep. Karen Bass.