(KTXL) — Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson, and UC Hastings College of Law professor Rory Little joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. The two constitutional law experts explain the history behind the ruling, the possibility of a federal law banning abortion, and the other rights that could now be in jeopardy because of this ruling.

