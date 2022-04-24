(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — CalMatters Newsletter Editor Emily Hoeven, writer of the ‘WhatMatters’ newsletter, and Inside California Politics Capitol Insider Ashley Zavala joined ICP co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss several topics for the ‘Inside the Bullpen’ segment.

The discussion includes analysis of the California’s delayed COVID-19 vaccination requirement for schools, gun legislation advanced in Sacramento, as well as key endorsements for Attorney General Rob Bonta, candidate for governor Michael Shellenberger, and California state controller candidate Lanhee Chen.