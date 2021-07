(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Nikki Laurenzo talks to Sophia Bollag, political reporter for The Sacramento Bee, and Alexei Koseff, with the San Francisco Chronicle, about California’s historic budget and the recall election.

“A lot of the speakers at the sort of rally event that Newsom did the day after he signed (the budget) really framed it as a reason to keep Newsom in office,” Bollag said.