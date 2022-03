(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — On the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fourth State of the State address, Los Angeles Times Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers and Inside California Politics Capitol Insider Ashley Zavala joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to analyze some of the governor’s key points.

Myers and Zavala discuss the Governor’s proposal to provide relief to Californians amid rising gas prices, as well as the diminishing importance of the State of the State address.