Inside California Politics: Rep. Adam Schiff reflects on Jan. 6, warns of threats to democracy

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA 28th District, as he reflects on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and he explains his feelings toward some of his Republican colleagues.

“The fact that even after that bloody attack,” Schiff said. “They still were trying to overturn the election, that made me livid.”

Schiff shared his thoughts on the Republicans who accused him of using what happened Jan. 6 to divide the country.

“They don’t want the accountability. They think it reflects poorly on their party leader, Donald Trump,” Schiff said.

He also gave his thoughts on what he would consider justice surrounding the events on Jan. 6.

“I don’t think anyone, and particularly presidents, should be somehow above the law,” he said.

Schiff talked about the optimism he has moving forward, but gave a grim warning about the threat to democracy.

“This is an hour in which our democracy is at its maximum danger, and we all need to figure out what role we can play in its preservation,” Schiff advised.