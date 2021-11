SAN DIEGO -- The founder of Let Them Breathe, a local group advocating for mask choice, is speaking out after a San Diego County judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom and state public health officials challenging California’s K-12 mask mandate.

Masks will continue to stay on inside the classroom after Judge Cynthia Freeland held that the state has a “compelling interest in preventing the spread of COVID-19” and that Newsom has the legal authority to require masks in schools.