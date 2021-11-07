Inside California Politics: Former Gov. Jerry Brown on homelessness, climate change

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with former California Governor Jerry Brown on several issues facing the state, including homelessness and what he thinks can be done to help solve it.

Brown said it’s not possible to simply provide housing to everyone who needs to be housed for free.

“I think you have to provide some kind of program where people have to earn their housing or perform — do something to the extent of their capacity to contribute to solving this problem,” Brown said.

