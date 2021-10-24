Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks CA’s budget surplus, drought emergency

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with the Sacramento Bee’s Sophia Bollag and CalMatters’ Rachel Becker about both the state’s recently-announced budget surplus, as well as its historic drought emergency.

“The state government has never had so much money,” Bollag said. “Earlier this year Newsom signed a 262 billion dollar budget, which is a record.”

“This announcement extends the drought emergencies that have been trickling and then flooding across California,” Becker said. “The drought emergency declaration essentially lowers some environmental and other regulations in order to ease the drought response in these counties and speed up procurement of bottled water supplies or construction projects to bolster the water supply.”