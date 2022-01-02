Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks California, U.S. political climate in 2022

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer Joe Garofoli and Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager on how politics will take shape in California and in the U.S. during 2022.

“At least at the beginning of the recall, Newsom was a bit vulnerable, but the ultimate lesson here is that, with the massive Democratic majority here in California, Republicans are going to have to figure out a different way to win statewide office here,” Garofoli said.

Pager gave his insight on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appeal in national politics.

“With Andrew Cuomo no longer in office, resigning after a scandal, Newsom is one of the faces of the national Democratic party,” Tyler explained. “His very successful effort to beat back the recall elevated him even more as a national Democratic figure.”