Inside California Politics: Bullpen discusses Asm. Lorena Gonzalez, Larry Elder and pandemic response

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau chief John Myers and CalMatters author Emily Hoeven about Assembly Member Lorena Gonzalez’s move to lead the California Labor Federation and the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lorena Gonzalez is going to continue to be a power in California politics, but she will be doing it back where she started, which is in the ranks of organized labor,” Myers said.

Hoeven also discussed the new strategy from state leaders surrounding the coronavirus.

“We are starting to see the state subtly shift its messaging around COVID,” Hoeven said.

Meyers also talked about Larry Elder’s decision to not run for California governor.

“He’s going to be a political force, but he’s just not going to be a candidate for Governor,” Myers said.