(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders.

Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught on a recording making racist and derogatory remarks. Martinez resigned her seat this week.

Villaraigosa discusses the city’s need for unity, his efforts to convince at least one leader involved to resign, and what needs to be done to earn back the public’s trust.