Former defense secretary says riot sends ‘terrible message’ to US adversaries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Department of Defense Secretary Leon Panetta talks about the impact of the U.S. Capitol riots on the nation’s standing globally.

“Never in my life did I expect I would see a violent mob go after the United States Capitol, take it over and bring our democracy to a stop,” Panetta said. “It sends a terrible message — particularly to our adversaries. A message that our democracy is not functioning as it should, that we’re weaker than we really are and that we’re vulnerable.”

