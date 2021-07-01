‘Finish the wall’: Caitlyn Jenner on why California needs ‘controlled immigration’

LOS ANGELES (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – What pushed gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner to run for governor?

“The final decision was two months ago… three months ago. I’m watching TV. I’m looking at bad policies. Horrible outcomes… coming across these kids in cages. It just shows you what bad policies can do.”

During an exclusive interview with Inside California Politics, one policy she said she’d offer now that would address those issues would be immigration.

“As governor, I would finish the wall on state land, where you can finish the wall. I think we need controlled immigration in this state… we need to know the people that are coming into this state.”

The 71-year-old Jenner — who won the men’s Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star and came out as a transgender woman — announced her candidacy back in June in a written statement on Twitter.

She has since announced she will be embarking on a statewide campaign bus tour in August.