(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders.

Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught on a recording making racist and derogatory remarks. Martinez resigned her seat this week.

The panel discusses how the city moves forward, the loss of public trust in Los Angeles leaders, and the potential impact this situation has for Latino leaders.