Congressman says new bill expanding background checks would help stop gun violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rep. Mike Thompson goes over the Bipartisan Background Check Act of 2021 and how it would help prevent gun violence.

“There’s no law that will prevent every shooting and I don’t think it’s good to try and gauge the importance of the background bill by any particular tragedy that takes place,” said Thompson. “What we know that by expanding background checks we will prevent shootings. We will prevent murders. It is one step more to get guns out of the hands who shouldn’t have them.”