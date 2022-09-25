(Inside California Politics) — Dan Schnur, a professor at UC Berkeley and USC, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s political strategy.

Schnur explains why he believes Governor Newsom is preparing for a presidential run in either 2024 or 2028.

He also discusses the political weight the governor is using to help influence key issues here in California, as well as the decision so far for Gov. Newsom to only participate in one debate with Republican State Senator Brian Dahle.