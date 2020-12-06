Birx says Calif. has no choice but new restrictions as ICU beds fill up

SACRAMENOT, Calif. — Capitol Insider Ashley Zavala talks about the state’s latest stay-at-home order, which is triggered by a region’s ICU capacity.

“Governor Newsom says he anticipates four of the five regions to be under a stay-at-home order by the end of this week,” Zavala said.

In an interview with Inside California Politics, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus coordinator, said she doesn’t think California ‘has a choice at this moment,’ regarding the implementation of a new health order.