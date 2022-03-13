(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Bay Area author, independent journalist, and climate and environmental activist Michael Shellenberger joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo for an exclusive interview to announce his candidacy for governor. Shellenberger will run as an Independent challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The author of “San Fransicko” and “Apocalypse Never” discussed his background, as well as his planned platform. He is seeking to be the first No Party Preference candidate to win statewide office in California.