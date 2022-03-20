(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the perception of rising crime in California and several of the bills introduced to address it.

Jones-Sawyer also talked about his role on the California Reparations Task Force and the need to address systemic racism, along with payments for Black Californians. He also gave a timeline for when a decision from the task force could be made.