(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assemblymember Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the failure of the legislature to meet a deadline to avert an upcoming rise in California’s gas tax.

Asm. Fong also discusses a new proposal to provide relief to Californians amid rising gas prices, as well as a recent LAO report suggesting the state’s proposed budget could lead to billions of dollars in deficits if approved as-is.