(Inside California Politics) — Forward Party co-chairs Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss their efforts in California.

The Forward Party, an effort to create a new political party for centrists, has partnered with The Common Sense Party here in California. That party needs about 40,000 registrants to reach party status here in California.

Yang and Gov. Whitman a discuss their partnership, as well as answer questions surrounding their opinion on why America needs another political party.