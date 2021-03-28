A look at Newsom’s historic nominee for attorney general

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Inside California Politics, Ashley Zavala gives a brief overview of who Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced Bonta as the nominee for attorney general.

And on Inside the Bullpen, Nikki Laurenzo, CalMatters reporter Laurel Rosenhall and Politico reporter Jeremy B. White dive into Bonta’s career and what factored into his nomination.

“He’s a very progressive Democrat in the legislature,” Rosenhall said. “He’s carried legislation that would ban private prisons, which is something he worked with the governor on.”

“I think a lot of folks understood that Governor Newsom was, in assessing who to pick, looking for someone he was confident could would in 2022,” White said.