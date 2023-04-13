SAN DIEGO — The ordinance to ban homeless encampments in certain areas of San Diego that the city deems to be high risk of public health and safety is now moving on to the city council.

It passed Thursday after a more than four-hour discussion and more than 100 public comments by a vote of 3-1.

The ordinance would change the city code and ban tent encampments around the city considered to be high risk of public health and safety.

That includes:

Within two blocks of k-12 schools

Within two blocks of a homeless shelter

Along trolly tracks and transportation hubs

Certain parks including Balboa Park, Mission Bay park

Waterways including the San Diego river

There were about 114 public comments, with people in favor of the ordinance and against it.

“I walk my children we’ve been chased by people foaming at the mouth,” one downtown resident said during public comment Thursday.

“The crisis is complicated but the city is looking for an easy solution and that’s criminalization,” another woman said.