Gov. Newsom’s wife backs Elizabeth Warren

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom hasn’t endorsed any of the remaining Democratic presidential candidates but now his wife has.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced Friday she’s backing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Tuesday’s California primary. Siebel Newsom says Warren will be a champion for women.

Gavin Newsom has stayed out of the race since his preferred candidate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, dropped out in December.

California’s primary offers the most delegates of any state in the Democratic nominating contest. Polls show Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the favorite.