California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday proposed a 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution in what he describes as an effort to end America’s gun violence crisis.

“The gun lobby says we can’t stop the carnage America now experiences every day without violating the 2nd Amendment – that thoughts and prayers are the best we can do… that’s a lie,” Newsom said in a statement.

The amendment “permanently enshrines” four gun measures that Newsom claims have broad support.

This includes raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21. “Because if you can’t buy a beer, you shouldn’t be able to buy a gun,” Newsom said in a video posted to YouTube.

It would also mandate universal background checks, institute “reasonable” waiting periods for all gun purchases, and ban civilians from buying assault rifles.

“Those weapons of war our founding fathers never foresaw,” Newsom said.

A constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority vote in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures, the National Archives website states.

The amendment must then be ratified by three-fourths of the state legislatures or three-fourths of conventions called in each state for ratification.

The governor asked supporters to go to campaignfordemocracy.com to sign a petition.

Newsom’s proposal will certainly be met with fierce opposition from conservatives and gun rights advocates.

With Republicans currently in control of the House and Democrats with a slim majority in the Senate there is virtually no chance of the amendment passing in this congress.

This is a developing story.