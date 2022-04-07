SAN DIEGO — With only 500 projected outstanding ballots Thursday night, it appears Democratic candidates Georgette Gómez and David Alvarez will head to a special election runoff June 7 for the Assembly District 80 seat.

The latest results updated around 5 p.m. show that Gómez has pulled ahead in the race after Alvarez led on Tuesday by 491 votes. Gómez’s vote count now stands at 15,177 votes while Alvarez trails by 149 votes. Republican candidate Lincoln Pickard remains in third with 24.06% of the vote.

Just over 40,000 ballots were cast for the 80th Assembly District seat — roughly a 16.3% voter turnout. In order for a candidate to win the replacement seat outright, they must receive more than 50% of the vote.

The 80th Assembly District seat, which covers the southern part of San Diego and most of Chula Vista and National City, is looking to be filled following former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s departure. Gonzalez resigned from the position in January after eight years on the job, going on to purse a position as an executive secretary-treasure for the California Labor Federation.

Gómez, who has targeted California’s housing crisis as her top priority, is a former San Diego City Council President. Alvarez has been adamant about education, emphasizing how learning has been difficult for children the last couple of years. Pickard has his sights on tackling the gas price issues.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters says they will post the results of the remaining 500 ballots on April 14 at 5 p.m.