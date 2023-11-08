SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is running for re-election in 2024, he announced on his Instagram Wednesday.

“Today, I officially pulled papers to run for re-election as your Mayor! Together, we have confronted our city’s toughest problems head-on, made progress, and gotten things done,” Gloria said.

The former California state assemblyman representing San Diego was elected mayor in 2020, replacing Kevin Faulconer after his eight-year run from 2014 to 2020. Gloria beat out former city councilmember Barbara Bry in the 2020 election.

“I’m running for re-election to continue this work and to #FinishTheVision — a San Diego #ForAllofUs!” Gloria added on social media.

Gloria’s announcement comes a day after the special election, during which San Diegans voted for the District 4 county supervisor, Chula Vista city attorney and two water measures in Fallbrook and Rainbow.

The 2024 mayoral race will be determined in next year’s General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.