(FOX40.COM) –Governor Gavin Newsom is up against an Oct. 14 deadline to decide on the fate of hundreds of pending assembly and senate bills. Although an estimated 1,000 bills were recently signed into law, about 30% were vetoed.

Here are some notable bills that the governor threw out:

AB 957: Consider gender identity in custody cases Assembly Bill 957 was introduced by Assembly Member Lori Wilson, (D-Suisun City) and co-authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D- San Francisco). The bill would have allowed judges to partly base parental custody decisions on whether or not a guardian affirmed a minor’s gender identity.

AB 881: Increased pay for low-income jurors Assembly Bill 881 was introduced by Assembly Member Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) and would have increased the jury stipend from $15 a day to $100 a day for low-income residents.

SB 799: Unemployment benefits for strikers Senate Bill 799 was introduced by Senators Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), and Assembly Member Chris Holden (D-Pasadena). The bill would have provided employees who go on strike over trade disputes with unemployment benefits if the strike lasted at least two months.

AB 374: Cannabis Cafes Assembly Bill 374 was introduced in by Assembly Member Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) and would have allowed licensed cannabis consumption locations to serve non-cannabis food and non-alcoholic beverages.

SB 58: Decriminalizing psychedelics Senate Bill 58 was introduced by Senator Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) and would have protected people who used or were in possession of some plant-based hallucinogens such as “magic mushrooms” from being arrested or penalized.

AB 589: Social housing, homeless LGBTQ+ housing Assembly Bill 589 was introduced by Assembly Member Tasha Boerner (D- Encinitas) and would have required the Department of Housing and Community Development to to establish transitional housing specifically for LGBTQ+ youth who were homeless because of family rejection.

SB 541: Free condoms for public schools SB 541 was introduced by Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-Panorama City) and would have required public schools, including schools operated by a school district or county office of education, charter schools, and state special schools, to make free condoms available to all students in grades 9 to 12.