SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Tuesday that he will be running for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Faulconer will be vying for the county’s District 3 seat, which is currently held by Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer and spans the coastal area from Coronado to Carlsbad.

The former San Diego mayor cited a rise in homelessness and a lack of affordable housing as some of the top priorities of his campaign.

Faulconer served as mayor from 2014 until 2020 and was also on the San Diego City Council from 2006 to 2014.

The District 3 seat will be up for election next in 2024.

Faulconer last ran for office in 2021 when he placed third in the gubernatorial recall election, where voters elected not to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom.

No other challengers have officially announced their candidacy for the District 3 seat.