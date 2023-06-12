SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer along with former police chief Shelley Zimmerman and Alpha Project founder Bob McElroy gathered Monday to urge the San Diego City Council not to pass a proposal that would ban camping on public property.

“We need to combine a camping ban with a clear mandate for the city to construct sufficient shelter bed capacity,” Faulconer said outside of the Alpha Project bridge shelter on Newton Avenue in East Village. “That’s what we’re talking about — capacity at scale, scale what we see right behind us here at Alpha Project.”

According to the latest report released last week by the San Diego Regional Task Force On Homelessness, there been a 32% increase in the number of homeless in the city of San Diego, a staggering 3,300 people, and an all-time high 2,100 of those living on sidewalks and in vehicles just in downtown neighborhoods.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that should never have been allowed to happen in our city,” Faulconer said.

He says the encampment ban will fail simply because it does not address the sheer number of people needing help, or the enforcement nor does hold them accountable.

“Bridge shelters, such as the one we’re at here today, with treatment that is on site for mental health and substance abuse. That’s what works. We need more of them.”

Zimmerman lent her expertise and long career in law enforcement, saying the council’s proposal lacks the ability to enforce and provides no accountability.

“If their proposal passes as written, this will literally pit street against street and neighborhood against neighborhood throughout the entire city of San Diego,” she said.

During the news conference, speakers voiced their deep concerns about the astronomical figures revealed in the point-in-time count.

Faulconer expressed his disappointment, stating, “The point-in-time count figures are deeply troubling and reveal the gravity of the homelessness crisis in our city, and reflect what we’ve seen with our own eyes: a humanitarian crisis spiraling out of control.”