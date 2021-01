President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — First lady Melania Trump posted a farewell message ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories,” she said on Monday.

She mentioned the community coming together during the pandemic and honored soldiers and law enforcement. She also said “violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”

WATCH:

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021