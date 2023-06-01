(KTXL) — State Treasurer of California Fiona Ma announced that she will run for the office of Lieutenant Governor in 2026.

Ma made the announcement official in a press release on Wednesday.

“With more than two decades of experience in public office, I am uniquely qualified to be California’s second-highest ranking elected official — where I will continue to be a powerful advocate for improving our state’s housing supply, environment, education systems and economy,” Ma wrote in a statement announcing her candidacy.

Ma has served as State Treasurer in California since 2019 and received the most votes for the position in the state’s history, according to her statement.

“California needs proven leadership to take on bold action to meet our ambitious climate change and energy goals, level the playing field and attract better quality jobs for all Californians while expanding access to healthcare, housing and education,” the statement said.

Ma is the first woman of color and the first female Certified Public Accountant (CPA) to become California’s State Treasurer.

If elected Lieutenant Governor, Ma would become the first Asian-American and second woman to hold the title.

Eleni Kounalakis is the first woman to hold the title and recently announced her own run for governor.