Faulconer takes official step in exploring potential run for governor

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday that he has launched an exploratory committee for a potential run for California governor.

The Republican made the announcement of a gubernatorial exploratory committee on Twitter.

“No better way to ring in the New Year than taking the first step in turning around California,” Faulconer said in a tweet.

Faulconer, whose second term leading the city ended last month, made the announcement just two days after joining an effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. He signed a petition for the governor’s recall and encouraged others to do the same.

“It’s a new year. We need a new governor,” Faulconer said on Twitter. “Jobs are leaving, homelessness is skyrocketing, and the state can’t even issue unemployment checks to people struggling right now to get by.”

In November, Faulconer told Capitol Bureau Reporter Ashley Zavala he was “seriously considering” challenging Newsom in the 2022 election.

