Fate unclear for $15 billion Calif. school upgrade bond

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The vote was too close to call Tuesday evening for the only statewide measure on California’s primary ballot: a $15 billion bond to repair and modernize aging schools, many of which are more than a half-century old and have issues ranging from leaky roofs and old wiring to toxic mold.

In early returns, “no” votes are leading but the margin is tightening as the night wears on. About $9 billion of the Proposition 13 money would go to K-12 schools.

Priority would be given to addressing health and safety concerns, including removing asbestos.

