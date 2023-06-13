EL CAJON, Calif. — The homeless crisis is hitting the East County, and with San Diego considering a ban on sidewalk camping, the City of El Cajon is looking closely at the Unsafe Camping Ordinance to see what they can glean.

“We think San Diego is on the right track by breaking up encampments,” El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said to FOX 5 on Tuesday. “I was in Balboa Park yesterday. I couldn’t believe what Balboa Park has become. You’ve got to have places where the public can be without having to deal with the homeless problem.”

The current count of homeless in El Cajon is 1,307, up 69% from 2020.

City councilmembers voted unanimously Tuesday to have city staff research the San Diego ordinance and report back to the council about what measures could be taken to enforce a no-camping policy on the streets of El Cajon.

City leaders say the people who are on the street need to accept the help.

“We are really trying to help people with their drug and alcohol addiction,” Wells added. “I know that’s not a popular point of view, but I spent 25 years in emergency rooms doing psychiatric evaluations. I can tell you that the alcohol and drug abuse in the homeless population is pretty high.”