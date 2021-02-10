East County native named to Biden COVID-19 equity task force

Mayra Alvarez, an El Cajon native, was selected to a Biden administration task force on health equity during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: The Children’s Partnership)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he has nominated El Cajon native Mayra Alvarez to serve on the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

Alvarez is one of a dozen people nominated to serve as non-federal members of the task force, which was created to help ensure an equitable response to the pandemic, according to White House officials.

For the past five years, Alvarez has been the president of The Children’s Partnership, a nonprofit children’s advocacy organization.

From 2010 to 2014, the Los Angeles resident served in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama-Biden administration. During her tenure, she worked at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Office of Minority Health and the Office of Health Reform.

Alvarez has also served as a legislative assistant in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in social welfare and Chicano studies from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The other 11 members of the task force are James Hildreth, Andrew Imparato, Victor Joseph, Joneigh Khaldun, Octovio Martinez, Tim Putnam, Vincent Toranzo, Mary Turner, Homer Venters, Bobby Watts and Haeyoung Yoon.