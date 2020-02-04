Early voting begins in San Diego County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Voters interested in casting their ballots early for the March 3 presidential primary can do so at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa.

The office, located on the County Operations Center campus at 5600 Overland Ave., is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1 for weekend voting.

More than 1.3 million mail-in ballots were sent out Monday morning through the U.S. Postal Service.

"If you know how you want to vote, grab that mail ballot when you get it, mark it and send it back in right away," Registrar Michael Vu said. "The sooner we get the ballot back, the sooner we can start processing it so it will be counted right when the polls close at 8 p.m. on March 3."

As always, voters have the option of going to the polls on Election Day. Registered voters can request a mail-in ballot until Feb. 25.

The Registrar is still looking for poll workers, especially bilingual poll workers. For more information, call 858-565-5800 or visit sdvote.com.