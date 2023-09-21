SAN DIEGO — A runoff election is just two months away to decide who will represent District 4 on the County Board of Supervisors. This comes after Nathan Fletcher resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.

After a special election, two candidates are left fighting for that spot.

On Wednesday night, the San Diego Central Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum to discuss topics like business and the local economy. These factors are the driving force behind their message to the lasting District 4 candidates.

“Give businesses more support. If we could just free the restrictions and let the businesses flourish. And if they flourish, they hire more people, which creates more business,” shared Ernie Navarro, the Vice President of the San Diego Central Chamber of Commerce.

Democrat Monica Montgomery-Steppe and Republican Amy Reichert met with voters in a more one-on-one approach at the Encore Event Center. They addressed key issues like homelessness and housing as the two race to the runoff.

“We have to stop treating it like a one-size-fits-all. I think the county has the opportunity to do that again, with an $8.1 billion budget and with the infrastructure that the county has,” shared current San Diego City councilmember, Montgomery-Steppe.

Meanwhile, Reichert referred to the councilmember’s decision to vote against the City of San Diego’s controversial encampment ban, while sharing her stance to protect business owners, community members and the unhoused.

“My opponent voted against the unsafe camping ordinance. If I were in her shoes, I would’ve voted for it. I think it’s a step in the right direction. I don’t think it’s compassionate to let people sleep and die in our streets,” said Reichert.

Right now, the current board is split evenly down the aisle. Whoever wins, will play a key role in deciding major partisan measures.

“Monica has proven herself on the San Diego City Council. She is my current council person and I’ve seen the difference her work has done just in my community of Southeast San Diego,” shared voter Michelle Krug.

Because both candidates fell under 50% of the vote, residents have one last chance to cast their ballot to finally find a supervisor that they’ve lacked since May.

“There’s something that I believe is called discernment, and I can tell that Amy is honest and is going to do what she says she’s going to do. A lot of politicians say anything to get elected,” shared voter Leslie Sellers.

The runoff election is set for Nov. 7. Whoever wins the race will take over the rest of Fletcher’s term, which ends January of 2027.