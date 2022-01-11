County supervisors pass ‘ghost gun’ ordinance

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – On a 3-2 vote, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an ordinance requiring safe firearm storage and prohibiting the distribution or creation of untraceable “ghost guns” in the county.

Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher and Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer backed the proposal last October, and they were joined Tuesday by Supervisor Nora Vargas in support of the measure. Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond opposed.

This ordinance will:

— update definitions regarding firearms to include unserialized ghost guns and parts;

— prohibit the possession or distribution of parts without serial numbers that are used in the creation or possession of ghost guns;

— prohibit 3D printing of firearms or parts; and

— require the safe storage of firearms.

According to Fletcher’s office, unlike state law, the new ordinance includes the parts of ghost guns in the definitions and prohibitions “because the gun parts are designed to be easily assembled and can quickly become as dangerous as a completed gun.”

Supervisors also requested an annual report on the impact of gun violence within the county.

