County planning commissioner announces bid for San Diego City Council

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Former radio broadcaster and environmental advocate Tommy Hough announced Tuesday his campaign for the San Diego City Council District 6 seat.

Hough unsuccessfully ran for the spot in 2018, coming up short to Chris Cate — who won with 53% of the vote. The district runs as far north as Rancho Penasquitos and includes Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Clairemont Mesa and Kearny Mesa.

Cate is the only Republican on the nine-member city council — although city council positions are officially nonpartisan per California state law — and his seat is up for election in 2022.

Hough said he wants to focus on the challenges San Diego neighborhoods faced before the pandemic and continue to face.

“It takes way too long to rebuild our broken streets and sidewalks,” he said. “The rent for many is too high. Our beaches still become toxic soups during storms. And, in addition to these everyday issues, our Asian American neighbors are facing a rising tide of hatred and prejudice — an intolerable proposition for anyone in this country.”

Hough is a San Diego County Planning Commissioner and founder of San Diego Democrats for Environmental Action. He says his priorities will include protecting open space, fixing streets and protecting residents.

