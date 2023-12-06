SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors narrowly voted 3-2 Tuesday to delay the implementation of Senate Bill 43, which allows a conservatorship for some people experiencing severe mental health and/or substance use disorders to be forced into seeking treatment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 43 into law in October, which allows people who are “experiencing a serious mental illness or severe substance use disorder and most at-risk of harm to themselves” to have a conservator appointed. The law updated the ability for a conservatorship to include people who can’t provide for themselves, including food, shelter, necessary medical care, personal safety because of a serious mental health illness or substance use disorder. The state said along with this, there will be protection of individuals’ rights. This was the first update to the state’s conservatorship laws in more than 50 years.

“It’s important to me that we move as rapidly as possible,” County Board of Supervisor Joel Anderson said during Tuesday’s board meeting.

“I can’t support this as currently written,” Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said. “It just feels too broad for me.”

“I’m also concerned with implementation on January 1, 2024 when peace officers, to my understanding, have not had any type of training,” newly-elected District 4 supervisor Monica Montgomery-Steppe said during her first board meeting as a supervisor.

Counties in California must legally adopt SB 43 by 2026 and can implement it as early as Jan. 1, 2024, but San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday on a resolution to delay the implementation of SB 43 in San Diego, until January 2025, instead of Jan 2024.

“Delaying SB43 puts us right where we are today, with people suffering and too often dying on our streets,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “Putting off a deadline has never motivated anyone to act with urgency,”

Scripps Health CEO Chris Van Gorder sent a letter to Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas, supporting the resolution to implement the new law on Jan 1, 2025, instead of in 2024. The letter detailed that the health group has not had enough time to adjust to the expected influx of patients at hospitals and emergency rooms when SB 43 is implemented.

“We don’t have the beds, the behavioral health beds in this county, we have half the beds we probably need, and that’s not going to be remedied in a year,” Scripps Health CEO Chris Van Gorder said. “We certainly would never have been ready, not even close to ready in January 1st of this year, I’m pretty skeptical that we can be ready in 90 days or 6 months, but we will certainty be better prepared by January of 2025”

Van Gorder said Scripps Health agrees the individuals under the conservatorship need help and they don’t oppose SB 43, but they pushed to have the implementation of the law moved to Jan 2025.

Van Gorder said Scripps treats more than 600,000 patients annually and “are asking that the county take the time to implement it responsibly,” the letter from Van Gorder to Vargas said.

“Creating new involuntary holds in hospital emergency rooms for severe substance abuse without any proper education and training is irresponsible,” the letter reads. “We need to develop standardized protocols to train law enforcement, first responders and health care professionals on this new law. Behavioral health challenges require rigorous planning and coordination across multiple County departments and between the County of San Diego, hospitals, physicians, law enforcement and other external stakeholders.”

Scripps said there are not enough services in place for people who will now be defined as gravely disabled, and they have already had issues with capacity in emergency rooms. The health group said that allowing the delay in implementation would allow the county to plan This time allotted in the resolution would allow the County of San Diego plan to prepare and coordinate with all other stakeholders in order to develop a plan to manage the implementation.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond supported the delay until 2025 in order for hospitals to be prepared, but said he would not support another delay.

However, not everyone is on board with delaying the start of the new state law and want it to begin sooner.

On Tuesday, Gloria urged the county to start implementing SB 43 on Jan 1, 2024, instead of waiting until 2025.

Gloria has called delaying the implementation “inhumane,” as hundreds of people are homeless on San Diego streets.

According to the mayor’s office, in 2022, San Diego police officers and firefighters responded to more than 53,000 behavioral health-related emergency calls, relating to more than 130,000 hours.

