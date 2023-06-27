SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to declare a local state of emergency over the cross-border pollution impacting local beaches.

The resolution declares an environmental and public health crisis while also urging California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden to declare state and federal state’s pf emergency to expedite resources to San Diego County.

“Since I joined the County Board of Supervisors, I have made this a top priority, and now it’s time for the Federal Government to prioritize this issue and provide additional support to bring clean water to the families and visitors of South County,” said San Diego County Chairwoman Nora Vargas.

For decades, contamination and pollution stemming from the Tijuana River, as well as the failing infrastructure from wastewater plants across the border, have been devastating the coastline in San Diego County.

Imperial Beach in the South Bay has had it’s beaches closed for more than 550 consecutive days due to the poor water quality, city officials said.

Signs are posted along the beach warning people to stay out of the water as samples collected by county employees consistently show high bacteria levels.

“As a surfer and a mom, I am appalled that every day nearly 35 million gallons of sewage continues to flow into our ocean from across our southern border, poisoning our coastline. This is unacceptable,” said Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer.

Local leaders describe the ongoing sewage crisis is an “environmental catastrophe” that has had negative impacts on the regions tourism-dependent economy.

Officials say the issue has even affected U.S. military preparedness, as Navy Seals train just north of Imperial Beach

Residents say that despite the government already allocating millions to help trap some of the toxic sewage, they are losing hope.

“Talk about unhealthy for peoples mental outlook, it’s so devastating,” said longtime surfer and Imperial Beach resident Matthew Wilson. “To come down here and tell people to ‘stay out of water’ instead of promoting being good stewards of the water… it’s horrible.”

By declaring a state of emergency, the Board of Supervisors are hoping the federal government will do the same to help combat the issue.

The declaration also calls on the county’s chief administrative officer to assess the economic impact the trans-border pollution has caused within 120 days of passing.