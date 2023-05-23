SAN DIEGO — The special election to fill the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has been certified, making the Aug. 15 primary date for the vote official.

The announcement comes after Nathan Fletcher’s resignation from the position last week amid allegations of sexual misconduct from a former Metropolitan Transit System employee that were made public in lawsuit filed at the end of March.

Candidates in the running for the District 4 seat include San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe, veteran advocacy nonprofit CEO Janessa Goldbeck and Amy Reichert, who ran against Fletcher in last year’s election.

The person elected as the District 4 Supervisor will hold the position for the remainder of the current term, which ends in January, per the County of San Diego. A run-off election would be held on Nov. 7, 2023, only if a candidate does not receive a majority vote on Aug. 15.

The nearly 400,000 voters in District Four will receive a ballot in the mail during the week July 15, the county said. If you want to track your ballot, voters can sign up for “Where’s My Ballot?”.

Early voting begins July 17, Monday through Friday, at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then on Aug. 5, seven vote centers open daily until Election Day, followed by 14 vote centers that become available for residents.

District 4 is one of the largest and most diverse supervisorial districts, representing communities like Lemon Grove, La Mesa, Clairemont Mesa, Hillcrest, Balboa Park, North Park, Old Town, Kearny Mesa, Encanto and City Heights.