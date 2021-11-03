Council passes gender-inclusive language policy for city documents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved an inclusive language policy that would require gender-neutral and non-binary language in many city documents.

“To truly be America’s finest city, we must be an inclusive and welcoming city for all,” Councilman Raul Campillo said. “As a proud LGBTQ+ ally, I believe it is time for this council to stand shoulder to shoulder with the organizations who have fought for inclusivity in San Diego and promote inclusivity in the legislation we pass.”

Campillo serves as vice chair of the council’s Rules Committee, which passed the policy unanimously in July. Council President and Chair of the Rules Committee Jennifer Campbell was the other driving force behind the policy, which requires the city to draft its council policy statements, regulatory legislation, proposals to amend the city charter by ballot and amendments to the current municipal code in a “gender-neutral, non-binary manner when referring to a person or group of people to promote inclusive language in San Diego.”

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am thrilled to see this item approved at council,” Campbell said. “It is an important step to make our governance a more welcoming place for all of San Diego’s people — especially those who do not see themselves reflected within a gender binary.

“We heard loud and clear from our community and from our LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group about how damaging it feels to be forced to make a choice that does not reflect your identity,” she added. “Today is a great day for inclusivity in San Diego.”

