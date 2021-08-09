Coronado mayor running for 52nd Congressional District

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey has thrown his hat in the ring for a Congressional seat.

Records show Bailey, a Republican, submitted paperwork Monday to run for California’s 52nd Congressional District, which includes Coronado, Poway and much of northern San Diego.

Bailey was re-elected as mayor of Coronado in 2020 after running unopposed through most of the campaign.

The 52nd Congressional District seat is currently filled by Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat who was first elected in 2012. Peters defeated Jim DeBello in the general election on November 3, 2020.

Peters’ Chief of Staff Mary Anne Pintar released the following statement Monday:

“Rep. Peters remains focused on getting Americans back to work and our kids back to school safely as we recover from COVID and on tackling our climate crisis. When it’s time, we’ll run a competitive campaign and hope the voters send him back as they did overwhelmingly in 2020.”