SAN DIEGO – Immigration rights groups have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration on its current policy handling asylum seekers at the border.

The group argues that not all migrants have access to smart phones, which could prevent them from getting an appointment with border officials.

The lawsuit comes shortly after a federal judge blocked the Biden Administration’s asylum policy to lower border crossings.

Ever since the expiration of Title 42 in May, the CBP One Mobile App is raising concern amongst migrant advocates like Pedro Rios.

“Greater opportunities need to be available for someone to be able to show up at a port and say, ‘I fear for my life, how can I get an asylum claim started?’” explained Rios who works as the Director of the American Transervice Committe of San Diego. “Congress said the people that are fleeing harm should be able to seek asylum in a way that does not present any obstructions for them to do so, and this CBP One app does exactly that.”

Because of this claim, a new class action lawsuit is now out against the Biden Administration’s policy requiring people to schedule an appointment to enter U.S. soil through the app.

Ori Lev is a partner at the firm representing the several nonprofits including The Center for Gender and Refugee Studies who filed the suit in a federal court, calling the policy “cruel”.

“Ostensibly, they say it’s not required in order to be able to access the asylum process but as a factual matter they are turning people away at ports of entry to seek asylum,” Lev said. “Sometimes they’re choosing between…cellular service, or…trying to find data and trying to get an appointment, or…. trying to pay for food and a night’s lodging or medical care.”

The policy, however, claims to allow people to explain why they can’t use the app in person, but Lev says it isn’t enough.

“If you don’t have an appointment, you’re not going to be heard, and I think all of these people should have an opportunity to be heard and have their claims adjudicated,” Lev said.

DHS disputes these claims. They say 99% of migrants who try, are securing appointments through the CBP One app.