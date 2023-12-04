SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council narrowly voted 5-4 Monday to keep current Council President Sean Elo-Rivera leading the panel for another year, but he faced heavy criticism from those who voted against him.

Councilmember Jennifer Campbell said he broke his promise to be fair and impartial. “Despite your insurance of impartiality and collaboration, you have demonstrated unreliability by penalizing council members who did not initially support you, either by removing them from their committees or reducing their committee members, or reducing their responsibilities on council,” she said.

District 5’s Marni Von Wilpert accused Elo-Rivera of outright sexism and of not conducting his leadership with the city’s best interest.

“I believe the council president’s office has a duty to be leader on outside government bodies and appointments, and take actions that are in best interest of this city. We should be supporting our delegates to the MTS Board Chairmanship, we should be supporting our city’s representatives on the county water authority, and we’ve watched this council president’s office actively undermine the city’s ability to have leadership roles in the outside bodies.”

Councilmember Whitburn also voted against him.

Monica Montgomery Steppe, who is resigning her council seat to move the County Board Of Supervisors, supported Elo Rivera’s leadership, as did Councilmember Vivian Moreno.

“Your willingness to lead this council, to tackle the important issues before our city, like equity for underserved communities, that’s very near and dear to my heart, and supporting our climate action plan,” she said.

Before the vote, the council thanked Montgomery Steppe, leaving the panel split 4-4.